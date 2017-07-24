In Minneapolis, fake sign warns of 'easily startled' police - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

In Minneapolis, fake sign warns of 'easily startled' police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The fatal shooting of an Australian woman by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the posting of at least two fake street signs warning people of "easily startled" officers.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2tDmGh3 ) the signs were spotted this weekend, one in Minneapolis and one in St. Paul. The official-looking orange metal sign reads: "WARNING: TWIN CITIES POLICE EASILY STARTLED."

The sign has a picture of an officer with a gun in each raised hand, shooting in both directions.

Joe Morino, who brought a friend to see the Minneapolis sign, said it has "a side of truth."

The Australian, Justine Damond, was unarmed when she was shot behind her home on July 15, after she called 911 to report a possible rape.

The officer who shot Damond has declined to be interviewed. The other responding officer says Damond approached their police cruiser shortly after he heard a loud sound.

