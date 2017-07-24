Ryan says special counsel Mueller is not 'biased partisan' - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Ryan says special counsel Mueller is not 'biased partisan'

MILWAUKEE (AP) - -

House Speaker Paul Ryan says special counsel Robert Mueller is not a biased partisan, even as President Donald Trump has decried the investigation into ties between his campaign and Russia as a witch hunt.

Ryan commented Monday during an interview on the "Jay Weber Show" on WISN-AM in Milwaukee.

Ryan says the facts uncovered through the Mueller and congressional investigations will "vindicate themselves." And he says there's no question that Mueller is a Republican, noting that he was first appointed FBI director under Republican President George W. Bush in 2001.

Later Monday, Ryan toured Milwaukee's MillerCoors brewery to speak about tax reform. He weighed in on senior White House adviser Jared Kushner's appearance before the Senate intelligence committee saying, "this is just an ongoing part of the investigations."

