Officer struck along interstate in critical condition

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) - A Green Bay area police officer is hospitalized in critical condition following surgery for injuries received when he was hit by a vehicle along the interstate.

Authorities say Ashwaubenon (ash-WAH'-beh-non) Officer Brian Murphy was struck by an apparent drunk driver while standing at the scene of a car fire along Interstate 41 Saturday night.

WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/2eHVeIu ) reports officials say Murphy was wearing a reflective vest and that safety cones and flares had been placed around the scene.

Police say the driver that struck Murphy is a 28-year-old Greenleaf woman.

