Wisconsin company to implant microchips in employees

RIVER FALLS, Wisc. - A company in Wisconsin is about to become the first in the US to offer microchip implants to its employees.

"It's the next thing that's inevitably going to happen, and we want to be a part of it," Three Square Market Chief Executive Officer Todd Westby told KTSP.

The company designs software for electronic break room markets, are commonly found in office complexes.

People are currently able to purchase items at the market using phones, but Westby wants to take things a step further and implant a microchip inside a person's hand.

"We'll come up, scan the item," he explained, while showing how the process will work at an actual break room market kiosk. "We'll hit pay with a credit card, and it's asking to swipe my proximity payment now. I'll hold my hand up, just like my cell phone, and it'll pay for my product."

More than 50 employees are having the devices implanted starting next week. Each chip, which is implanted between a person's thumb and forefinger, is about the size of a single grain of rice.

Along with purchasing market kiosk items, employees will be able to use the chip to get into the front door and log onto their computers.

Each chip costs $300, but the company is eating the cost. They're implanted between a person's thumb and forefinger.

Westby added the data is both encrypted and secure.

"There's no GPS tracking at all," he said.

No employees at Three Square Market will be required to get the chip implant.