La Crosse SOUP stirs up a new board

The popular "micro-granting dinner" is back with a new group of board members ready to embrace new ideas.

La Crosse SOUP launched in 2015 as a local crowd-funding group aimed at supporting creative projects in the City of La Crosse.

Jacob Sciammas, a Board Member for La Crosse SOUP said it's a great mix of driven, community minded people ready to work together.

"It's so exciting! I mean when you look at the composition, it's a lot of entrepreneurs or people doing big things in the community in their own right. Whether they're with a big employer or a small business or they have experience running events and they know how to do it," said Sciammas.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at 6 p.m. in the alley behind the Root Note (located at 115 S. 4th Street in La Crosse). Those in attendance pay $5 for soup, bread, and a vote on one of four community projects.

"I think what people need to be ready for is just a sea of people that are all very curious about exciting ideas in La Crosse and what more important things we could have going on. There's a sense of a younger community that's coming out and that's joining with an older crowd and I see the older community spirited and inspired," added Sciammas.

Attendees must bring their own bowl for soup.

