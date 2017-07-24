Grandview-Emerson neighborhood weighs in on new townhouse development

La Crosse's Grandview-Emerson neighborhood is looking to preserve its historic character, despite a local developer looking to break ground on a new housing development.

360 Real Estate Solutions spent the past seven years acquiring six houses on both Campbell Road and 21st Street North to make room for a new, 24 unit townhouse development.

"The market we think where there's a niche or a need that's not being filled in our neighborhood is young professional housing," Wanders said. "We're seeing those young professionals, those graduate students with a family, they're forced to move to outlying communities to find that. We're trying to create that in this historic neighborhood and add value to the neighborhood and the community all at the same time."

Construction is set to begin Oct. 1 and is scheduled to be completed by summer of 2018.

Wanders said the company's track record, including recent projects such as Aguilera Rentals and a housing complex on North 11th Street, show its dedication toward neighborhood revitalization.

"As a company, we take the time and energy necessary to acquire the properties so we can make new projects that positively affect not only the neighborhood, but the tax base of the larger community."

However, many residents in the Grandview Emerson neighborhood are less than thrilled about the idea.

Nora Garland, co-chair of the Grandview Emerson Neighborhood Association, said people continue to have reservations about the project.

The association was first approached in February by Wanders about the project.

"The concern is that it will become student housing," Garland said. "There was a pretty strong feeling on the part of most neighborhood residents that we wanted to keep that student housing lifestyle on the west side of West Avenue and there's been a real strong commitment to not letting that encroach into our community."

Garland said some residents are concerned about the preservation of the historical nature of the area as well.

"This is going to be a bigger structure and the scale worried people with how it would look compared to other houses," she said.

District 4 city councilman David Marshall said he fought hard to ensure neighborhood residents had their voices heard. "If you don't have the residents actually going out and having their voices heard then you've just muted a major player in this," he said. "I think it's very important as a council member to see residents actually have a voice."

The project is estimated to cost $3.8 million, while the total assessed value of the six properties is just under $500,000.

Thanks to an amended zoning ordinance for the project, the neighborhood association will take part in the design process and will be privy to management policies once tenants move in.

The complex will have eight 1-bedroom units and 16 2-bedroom units available for rent.