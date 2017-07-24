Explore La Crosse, Metre create videos showcasing the county

There's no shortage of things to do in La Crosse County.

"Everything from silent sports, to skiing, to being out on the river it's a real great opportunity to share La Crosse County in a different format," said Brent Hanifl, Director of Media & Marketing at Explore La Crosse.

Explore La Crosse recently collaborating with Metre, a local advertising agency located in downtown La Crosse to create a series of videos focusing on everything from recreational activities, to festivals, to spiritual escapes.

Kerstin Boudreau. Director, Research & Communications at Metre said it's been very exciting to work with the La Crosse County Convention and Visitor's Bureau and they are eager to continue doing so.

"We've going to be looking at potentially next year doing a documentary style video over the course of the year all twelve months of the year."

Showcasing specific scenic elements like the bluff trails, fine dining venues, and the sunsets from Lake Onalaska.

"Collecting all those nooks and crannies of the area and putting it on video, is just a great way to promote the area," added Hanifl.

And it's not over yet, for 2018 they're planning on creating 12 more videos, "Potentially doing documentary style video over the course of the year, all twelve months of the year," expressed Boudreau.

Two to three minute videos to be exact, featuring local artists, musicians, and chefs to truly grasp the essence of the area and the people that call it home.

MORE INFORMATION: Explore La Crosse