Western Wisconsin residents rebuild after fatal tornado

Residents in western Wisconsin are slowly recovering from a tornado that killed one person, injured 25 and caused at least $10 million in damage.

The Leader-Telegram reports that a tornado with wind speeds estimated at 140 mph (225.3 kph) went through Polk, Barron, Rusk and Price counties May 16.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says a long-term recovery committee will announce plans for distributing money collected as part of a $1 million challenge grant started by philanthropist Foster Friess.

Red Cedar Church Outreach Director Ashley Rayment says the committee's priority is finding long-term housing solutions for those who've lost their homes.

Officials say the Prairie Lake Estates trailer park in Chetek suffered some of the greatest damage. About 90 percent of the park has been cleaned up.

