Elderly Cassville couple face "complete loss" after heavy flooding

CASSVILLE (WKOW) -- An elderly couple's home in Cassville has been deemed a "complete loss" after heavy flooding rushed through the area on Saturday.

Shirley and Harry Hartwick, both 82-years-old, are forced to start over after floodwaters shifted their home about three inches off its foundation.

"It brings tears to your eyes, you work all your life," said Hartwick.

The Hartwick's say they're glad to be alive since the flood waters began filling up their home early Saturday morning as they were sleeping. They were both left stranded on their bed.

"We couldn't get out of bed or anything and we were scared it was going to come over the bed," said Hartwick, who couldn't step into the waters since their electricity was still active. “The water just kept rising real fast.”

The waters were up about four inches to the top of their bed when they noticed Cassville first responders. Responders were able to rescue the couple once the waters receded to a safe level.

It's a horrifying experience the Hartwicks have been through before.

"This one was worse than 2002," said Hartwick, who was not home the last time their home flooded 15 years ago. "We thought we had it made but now this happened and this time it's a complete loss."

Their only car was also destroyed in the flood.

Since the Hartwick's don't have flood insurance, they say they're not receiving any money for the damage.

"It tears me apart, my grandparents have done so much for me," said the Hartwick's grandson, Kris Hasler, who along with the rest of his family, are assisting the elderly couple. "We're taking time off of work to come over here and try and get them on stable feet again."

In addition to helping his grandparents, Hasler has set up a GoFund Me page.

"I want to help them hopefully feel that everybody's not giving them hand me downs," said Hasler. "So they go and buy their own necessities of life because...they got out with nothing.”

As of Monday, the Hartwicks are staying in an apartment up the street that's been provided by the village.

They've also received assistance from several members of the community and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.