Red Cross in La Crosse recruits additional volunteers

The La Crosse area that often sends additional Red Cross volunteers to help in other parts of the country now needs additional help as well.

The Red Cross has brought in volunteers from around the country to help with flood damage around the La Crosse area.

This marks the largest number of out of state volunteers in La Crosse since flooding damaged homes in 2008.

Officials say a strength of the Red Cross is their ability to recruit skilled volunteers from around the country.

"We will send out communications to our network of volunteers, then they put their name in and say, 'hey listen, I'm available.' It could be up to two to three weeks depending on the size of the disaster, or it could be three to five days, you just don't know." Said Tom Mooney, Chief Operating Officer of the Red Cross in La Crosse.

Mooney continues, "But that's what's great about the Red Cross, is that we can pull those resources in to help."

MORE: Southwest Chapter of the Red Cross