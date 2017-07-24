Overcoming flood damage with no insurance

Many people have been affected by recent flooding, and their homeowner's insurance may not cover the damage.

Flooding in the area affects many members of the La Crosse area, and often times leaves them with few options to get their lives back on track.

Insurance can provide options to help get life back to normal, but most homeowner's insurance plans do not cover flood damage.

Even without flood insurance, there are still ways to fix the damage, says La Crosse State Farm Agent, Kyle Visker.

"There's actual mitigation companies out there that will work with people on water mitigation, or taking care of water issues, and then also if it's an issue of, let's say, water flow around the house they can work with a landscape contractor to fix that or to help divert the flow of water or mud around the house."

For those without flood insurance, contact the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to learn more about the qualifications for natural disaster relief.

MORE: FEMA's assistance page

