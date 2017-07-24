West Salem native running 3000 miles for charity

A Princeton University man raised in the Coulee Region is headed back through with good reason, running 3000 miles for charity.

20 year old Kyle Lang made a stop in Sparta Wisconsin, two thirds of the way on a long journey. He's in the middle of running coast to coast to raise money for non profit organizations like the Great Rivers United Way, Every Hand Joined and the Special Olympics.

"I thought what better time than when you're in college to pursue that passion and also try to use that passion and align it with doing good," Lang said.

Kyle has been setting a pace of more than 40 miles each day since his journey began in Washington state on June 5th. To keep that energy up, he needs to consume 10,000 calories per day.

"The first week it's really a matter of your body saying what are you doing, you shouldn't be doing this," said Lang. "But then your mind takes over and says alright we're going to be on the road for 10 hours a day for the next almost 80 days. After about a week, the body says okay I guess I'll listen, I guess I'll cooperate."

Lang says running has always been a big part of his life and now he wants to use it to give back.

"It's really bringing the entire community together to allow everyone in the community the chance to chase their own dreams and dreams that I've been able to pursue my whole life."

Lang met with kids from the Sparta Area Boys and Girls Club during his visit. For the United Way, the fund raising is nice, but Lang's inspiration is what goes even further.

"[The kids will] take this and hopefully they be able to do something, maybe not run across the country, but maybe find something that seems monumental that Kyle inspired them to do," said Mary Kay Wolf, Executive Director of the Great Rivers United Way.

Kyle headed to Norwalk Wisconsin on the next part of his run. His goal is to raise $100,000 before reaching Coney Island in New York City. You can follow his progress and make a donation at his website.