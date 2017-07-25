Join in the Serenade

A free night of food and music while enjoying one of the area's newest parks sounds like a win-win. Friends of the Upper Mississippi will be "Serenading the Wild Waters" on July 26 at Chad Erickson Memorial Park.

Join the Friends of the Upper Mississippi as they celebrate the beauty of our river through concert with performances by local musicians Mike Caucutt and Eddie Allen. Representative Ron Kind and Senator Tammy Baldwin staff will update us on legislation affecting the local resources and agency managers and U.S. Fish and Wildlife staff will be on hand with exhibits and to provide information. This event will be held at Chad Erickson Park (3601 Park Lane Drive, La Crosse, WI 54601) on July 26, at 5:30 PM.

Friends of the Upper Mississippi is a non-profit organization that works to protect and restore the resources of the Upper Mississippi. The goal of this event is to introduce people of all ages to the great outdoors, raise awareness of the environmental risks that face the Upper Mississippi every day, what they can do to aid the Friends' efforts and to enjoy a night at one of La Crosse's newest parks.

Admission to the event is free and food will be provided. For more information or questions about the event, contact Ken Visger by phone at 507-894-4715 or through email at kenff@aol.com. For more information about the Friends of the Upper Mississippi organization find them on Facebook, or visit their website www.friendsuppermiss.org.