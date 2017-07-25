Driver charged in crash that injured officer - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Driver charged in crash that injured officer

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) - -

Criminal charges have been filed against a woman accused of striking and critically injuring a Green Bay area police officer while driving drunk.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kalin McGuire is charged with injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and intoxicated use of a vehicle with a child passenger.

A criminal complaint says McGuire was driving home from a wedding reception Saturday night with her husband and 18-month-old son when she struck Ashwaubenon Officer Brian Murphy. He was directing traffic at the scene of a car fire on Interstate 41. Murphy remains hospitalized in critical condition following two surgeries.

McGuire is being held on $20,000 cash bond. Court records do not list a defense attorney.

