Documented oldest man passes away at age 111

The man thought to be the oldest living American has died.

Clarence "Larry" Matthews of Indian Wells, California died on Saturday at the age of 111. He was born in Oakland, California on May 1st, 1906. He witnessed the effects of World War I, World War II, and supported his family through the Great Depression.

Matthews is being remembered as a generous man to his community and as an overall great person.

"He did very very well in construction and building development and all that. I think just being a really good person, being a good man, a god-fearing man, loving his family and being really good to his friends. I don't know if you can do much better than that," said Larry Bonafide, a friend of Matthews.

Matthews was reportedly the oldest living American for the past 14 months. Friends said his family was by his side when he died peacefully in his sleep.

In April, Emma Morano, the oldest person in the world, passed away at the age of 117. However, there was a man in Indonesia who died in May that claimed that he was born in 1870. That would have made him the oldest person at the time being age 146 at the time of his death.