Copy-Concerns increase in Wisconsin over deal for Foxconn plant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Concerns are rising among lawmakers and others in Wisconsin over what incentives the state may offer to land a massive new Foxconn manufacturing plant.

Very little has been said publicly about what tax breaks, subsidies, free land and other financial incentives or promises Gov. Scott Walker and state economic development officials may be extending to attract global electronics giant Foxconn.

Company officials have said Foxconn is considering Wisconsin and six other states to invest billions and hire thousands of workers at a display panel manufacturing plant.

Steve Deller is a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor of agriculture and applied economics. He said Tuesday he hopes "cooler heads prevail when putting these incentive packages together."

He says sometimes states lose sight of the costs of incentives in the race to land major manufacturers.

