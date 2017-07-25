Act of kindness by graduating class wipes clean family lunch accounts

The 2017 class of Lewiston-Altura High School has left a lasting impression on their community - a donation of thousands of dollars to local families.

These graduating seniors had leftover money from fundraisers throughout the school year. They discussed as a class what to do with the extra $3,500 before the school year ended. They decided to give it to the school's cafeteria workers. The staff then put the money into families' lunch accounts with a deficit.

The money helped bring 210 families back up to zero so they can start off the new school year without having to worry.

Recent graduate Skylar Kamrowski says, "Our school is big on having jobs and people have jobs to help pay for lunches. We figure if maybe we can help them pay for that, they can spend more time on education and less time outside of school having to work or families struggling to help pay for their kids lunches. We figured it kind of helps all around."

The school doesn't deny lunches to students who can't afford it. Instead, they remind students to bring lunch money each day it's below zero.