One dead in early morning accident

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Barre Mills, WI (WXOW) - -

One person is dead following an early morning accident south of Barre Mills.

According to the La Crosse Sheriff's Department, County Road FO was closed from County Road F to County Road OA due to the accident investigation.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. The road re-opened around 9:30 a.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting in the investigation. Tri-State Ambulance did transport one other person from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We'll provide more updates as they become available.

