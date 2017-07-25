One dead in early morning accident

One person is dead following an early morning accident south of Barre Mills.

According to the La Crosse Sheriff's Department, County Road FO was closed from County Road F to County Road OA due to the accident investigation.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. The road re-opened around 9:30 a.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting in the investigation. Tri-State Ambulance did transport one other person from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We'll provide more updates as they become available.