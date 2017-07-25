WXOW Account Executive

WXOW TV 19 station in La Crosse, WI, is looking for an energetic individual who wants to work in the exciting world of media sales as an Account Executive.

WXOW is looking for candidates who are competitive in nature, have ability to first seek to understand a problem, then develop creative ideas and solutions. In addition, be responsible for creating and selling advertising campaigns for commercial airtime, along with digital plans.

The ideal candidate is self-motivated, positive, goal-oriented and has a passion to succeed with strong communication and organizational skills. The successful candidate will:

· Have an interest in multi-media platforms

· Understand consumer behavior

· Have basic marketing skills

· Relate ideas and solutions to your customers

· Build strong client relationships

· Have ability to analyze statistical data

· Have at least one year successful marketing, advertising sales or customer service experience

· Have valid driver’s license

If you are interested in helping grow local business with your creative advertising plans, send your cover letter and resume to:

Brian Schumacher

bschumacher@wxow.com

No phone calls please.

WXOW/WQOW TV is an EOE-M/F/D/V

Quincy Media Inc. offers a great commission and benefits package that includes medical, dental, and 401(K). EOE.