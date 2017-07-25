Man shot by La Crosse authorities going to trial

The man shot by a La Crosse Police officer and La Crosse County Sheriff's deputy late last year is headed to trial.

At a court appearance Tuesday morning, Daniel Lexvold, 37, stood mute to the several charges he faces related to the December 30, 2016 incident where he attacked officers with a chain.

Lexvold was told repeatedly to drop the chain by officers before bean bag rounds and a Taser were used against him. He continued his attack, during which he hit La Crosse County Sheriff's K9 Sayibe with the chain. When the non-lethal efforts didn't stop Lexvold, La Crosse Police Officer Ryan Deflorian and Deputy Sheriff Brandon Stoughtenger fired their weapons and struck Lexvold.

He's been in the La Crosse County Jail since his release from the hospital for treatment of his wounds.

During Tuesday's hearing, Judge Todd Bjerke entered not guilty pleas for Lexvold and scheduled a hearing in August to plan for the trial.

