City Clerk may become appointed position

Voters in La Crosse may soon have one less decision to make at the polls on election day. The city is considering making the position of City Clerk an appointed rather than an elected position.

The plan is set to go before the common council next month. Currently the qualifications for running in an election are open to anyone who is a US citizen over the age of 18.

"We've been pretty blessed having Teri Lehrke in the position for as long as she has been, but we need to start planning for what's next," said Common Council President Martin Gaul. "That position is going to be far better off being a professionally appointed position for someone who's qualified."

Given the responsibilities of the job like knowing frequently changing election laws, handling licenses, record management, all agendas and minutes and parliamentary procedures... some feel that for the future, the bar should be set higher.

Teri Lehrke has held the position for 24 years.

"The City Clerk's position has become a lot more complicated, a lot more technical than it used to be," Lehrke said. "It's important that the municipality has someone that does have training and expertise to be able to do that job."

Should this pass, the Mayor would select the City Clerk to then be affirmed by the Common Council.

"The only reason that we're driving this now is the organizational reassessment that we did in 2014," said Gaul. "Of the cities that were studied at that time, there were seven of them comparably sized and structured, La Crosse was the only one that still had an elected City Clerk."

That's something Gaul and Lehrke say may be part of a trend for growing cities.

If the plan passes, it would go into effect following the end of Teri Lehrke's current term in 2021.