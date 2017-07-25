Regional airport to receive $540,000 grant for master plan study

The La Crosse Regional Airport is getting federal help planning for the next 20 years.

A grant from the FAA for $540,000 is being given to conduct an airport master plan study, which the airport says will help them with development. The plans are extensive, first of which concentrating on what can be done with the land near the airport.

"That's one of the things we're going to look at is what potential developments would compliment the airport," said Airport Director Clinton Torp.

The last master plan like this was done in 2001, a part of which was the rehabilitation of the terminal.

"What the plan will do is develop kind of a framework of what the phasing of those projects might look like," Torp said. "So, whether that's rehabilitation of a runway or extension of taxi ways or aprons... Then we'll develop a capital improvement program that's based on those plans."

