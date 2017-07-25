De Soto man arrested for 11th OWI

A De Soto man is arrested by a Crawford County deputy for his eleventh drunk driving offense.

Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick said that on Monday, near De Soto, the deputy saw a pickup turn off Highway 35 onto Highway 82 and head towards Iowa.

The deputy saw the truck cross the center line, driver's door come completely open, nearly hit a guardrail and a vehicle head-on. The truck crossed into Iowa before the deputy could stop the vehicle.

A short time later, though, the deputy saw the truck come back from Iowa into Wisconsin. He then stopped the vehicle.

The deputy smelled alcohol on the driver, identified as James W. McMillen, 63, of De Soto. When the deputy searched the vehicle, he found an open container of intoxicants and a bottle of vodka.

According to the sheriff, McMillen is on probation for past OWI offenses.