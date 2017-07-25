Minor sewage spill coincides with Myrick Park sink hole

The heavy rain that caused the sink hole near Myrick Park also collapsed the water, sewer, and storm mains that were laying underneath. It caused a minor sewage spill into the marshes nearby thereafter.

The sewage spill totaled roughly 150 gallons. The spill occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on July 20 and luckily the sewage flow at that particular time is low. A plug was installed and the sewage was rerouted properly so residents could get back their utilities quickly.

Jared Greeno, the General Wastewater Superintendent for the city of La Crosse says, "La Crosse marsh works as a buffer for us. Fortunately, instead of all that water going down one channel it acts as a big storm pond, basically, to disperse that water, so that when it hits into the Mississippi, it's less of an impact."

Considering the amount of heavy rain we had this case was less serious than past flooding situations and the problem was fixed fast. Greeno adds, "In this case it was a very small amount (sewage). Lots of rain, lots of dilution factor, so I would say the impact would be minimal."

City officials say it's still not a good thing, but just to clarify, 150 gallons of sewage is the equivalent of five full bath tubs.

MORE: Washout claims entire intersection near Myrick Park