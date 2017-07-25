Holmen Legion Baseball Heads To Summer State Tournament

Holmen Legion Baseball held their last practice today before heading to the summer state tournament in Merrill.

Holmen defeated Sparta 10-0 in five innings to claim the Regional Champion title.

Now, they advance to the double elimination state tournament taking on Merrill on their home turf at 7 pm.

Senior Owen Gilbertson says it's the team chemistry that took them this far.

" A lot of these guys I have been playing with since I was two feet tall, and it's a lot of fun seeing how they've grown and how I've grown and what we have been able to accomplish here," Gilbertson said.