Holmen Legion Baseball Heads To Summer State Tournament

By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Holmen Legion Baseball held their last practice today before heading to the summer state tournament in Merrill. 

Holmen defeated Sparta 10-0 in five innings to claim the Regional Champion title. 

Now, they advance to the double elimination state tournament taking on Merrill on their home turf at 7 pm. 

Senior Owen Gilbertson says it's the team chemistry that took them this far. 

" A lot of these guys I have been playing with since I was two feet tall, and it's a lot of fun seeing how they've grown and how I've grown and what we have been able to accomplish here," Gilbertson said.

