La Crosse among 'Top 20 College Towns' in America

A recent study conducted by The American Institute for Economic Research ranked both the City of La Crosse and UW-La Crosse high.

Corey Sjoquist, Director of Admissions at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse said there's a number of factors that draw students to the campus.

"Whether it's the outdoors, that some of our students really enjoy or downtown La Crosse That has the coffee shops, and the music venues, and those opportunities to connect and give back - that's what UW-L students are looking for," said Sjoquist.

UW-La Crosse sitting as the No. 19 best college town in America and the only Wisconsin school to make the list.

Aside from the overall ranking, the institute included separate category schools for every city on the list. For La Crosse that included rent at number nine, labor force at three, and topping the list, youth unemployment at number one.

"It's the community that's also part of their four years here. Whether its internships and jobs, making those relationships and connections as well," added Sjoquist.

Vicki Markussen, Executive Director of the La Crosse Chamber of Commerce said the variety of job opportunities in the city for students and young professionals is one element, in addition to seeing just how far a paycheck can go.

"Cost of living historically is low. The amazing thing is the student housing is such a driver for the rent collected for our community because there's so many students renting," said Markussen.

More than 10,000 students in total, that's including both undergraduate and graduate students at the university.

"Whether it's opening up your own store or finding a good business to work for, professors have just been so helpful and encouraging in kind of getting you to where you want to be even if you don't know where that is," said Tyler Heinz, Alumnus of UW-L and Owner of Grand Bluff Running.

The study defined college towns as having fewer than 250,000 residents.

MORE INFORMATION: The American Institute for Economic Research

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Chamber of Commerce