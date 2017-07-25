Matt Thomas Signs With Spanish Professional Team

Matt Thomas had a stellar summer with the Lakers knocking down 62% from the field and 60% from behind the arc. In addition, he played a huge role in the championship game when the Lakers claimed the summer league title.
The Onalaska graduate landed a deal overseas with Obradorio of the Spanish ACB league signing a one year contract.
Matt Thomas will be returning to his hometown of Onalaska August 7th and 8th for the Matt Thomas Basketball Camp at Onalaska High School.
