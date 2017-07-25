School District of Onalaska to purchase old Festival Foods Support Building

The Onalaska School Board voted Monday night to sell their current building at 1821 East Main Street.

The School District of Onalaska will purchase the old Festival Foods Support Office located at 237 2nd Ave. South in Onalaska, with Altra Federal Credit Union planning to purchase their old building location.

Superintendent Fran Finco says their current building is about 3,600 sq. feet and this new space is about 10,000 sq. feet. The addition in space allows them to bring all district services under one roof.

In addition, the move frees up about 3,000 sq. feet at Irving Pertzsch Elementary School and another 5,000 sq. feet at the high school that are currently being occupied by district services.

The closing date is set for September 15.

