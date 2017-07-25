American Red Cross still aiding with flood relief

The American Red Cross has a 136 year history of helping victims of disasters. From small house fires, to devastating floods, to international catastrophes; the flooding this week has brought those resources to the La Crosse area.

Besides friends, family, and neighbors, the American Red Cross are often the first ones on the scene to provide care, compassion and a helping hand in disastrous situations. The American Red Cross provides training that can be used in both small scale events for one state, or major disasters for several states. Amanda Appel, who is the Regional Direct Service Specialist in Washington flew in Friday night to help out. She says, "The thing with Red Cross events is even if they are different sizes, shapes, types, the Red Cross services are always the same. The organizational structures are always the same. So someone can go from a job like Hurricane Matthew and come here and do almost exactly the same thing. So the training is the same, the structure is the same, and they can plug right in."

Plugging right in are what staff and volunteers continue to do even a week removed from the flooding. The American Red Cross ushered employees and volunteers in from nearly 34 states with varying specialties and experience. Katie Prettyman, a Regional Volunteer Services Officer, also from western Washington, came in Sunday morning. This is her first deployment to a disaster area and she's looking to smooth out her learning curve. Katie says, "This is my first deployment, so I was really eager to get out here. I haven't experienced a large scale disaster in our region yet. I've been with the Red Cross for a year now and I wanted to gain that first hand experience."

Teams assembled at their respective tables like lodging, health and mental services, supplies, etc. as soon as the last drop of rain fell. Katie is lending a hand in staffing services by helping volunteers and staff check in and out for disaster relief. At minimum, days are 12 hours and can last even longer with no sleep.

Amanda talks about her dedication in saying, "It's long days. I've been working out of headquarters so our days are somewhat managed; 8-8, but extra time if we need it. In the field, they definitely have longer hours. Working long hours in the shelter to get whatever they need."

Typical deployment for disaster relief staff and volunteers for events like this are 2 weeks before moving on to the next area in need. That next area? The wildfires back in Katie and Amanda's home state of Washington.

Area businesses like Kwik Trip are also helping by lending their warehouse to help store Red Cross supplies. Also, Coors and Miller beer have been canning water at their facilities and then shipping them to La Crosse to aid in the recovery efforts.