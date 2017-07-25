Committee decides on recommendation regarding unlimited drink ordinance

Those hoping to impose restrictions on alcohol sales in La Crosse as a way to reduce binge drinking went through a setback on July 25.

Opponents raised concerns about the impact the ordinance would have on events like festivals, weddings, tasting rooms, and baseball games.

The alcohol working committee recommended the city council reject a proposed ordinance that would have restricted all you can drink deals, as well as the sale of three or more alcoholic drinks for a fixed price.

Tavern owners spoke out against the ordinance, claiming bar owners would find ways around it, and the ordinance would only cause harm to related businesses.

The committee not only recommends city council reject the ordinance but proposed alternative options to curb binge drinking.

Committee member, Dick Swantz, elaborates on the alternative options to reduce binge drinking, "We will also be recommending to the council that we address this issue of binge drinking and (deals offering) all you want to drink for a certain amount of money, through the existing procedures, through law enforcement."

"And that's going to be written up and become part of the ordinance, I hope," Swantz said.

The ordinance will next be discussed at a judiciary and administration meeting on September 5th.

MORE: Read the ordinance and more