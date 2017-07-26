Get a Taste of Winona to benefit BBBS

You can get a taste of all the good eats Winona has to offer while helping out a good cause. The Big Brothers Big Sisters Taste of Winona is Thursday, August 3.

The event, which brings together restaurants from around the Winona area, goes from 5-8 p.m. at Visions Event Center at Signatures Restaurant (22852 County Rd. 17). In addition to the food, a silent auction will feature home goods, local art and tickets to popular attractions. Those who can't attend the event can also bid from home by going to the website bidpal.net/tow2017.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at both La Crosse and Winona BBBS offices, Hy-Vee, Leighton Broadcasting and Midtown Foods. More information is also available at 7riversbbbs.org.