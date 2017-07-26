Wisconsin airport becomes world's busiest during convention - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin airport becomes world's busiest during convention

Posted: Updated:
Oshkosh, WI (AP) -

A small eastern Wisconsin airport gets the designation of "world's busiest" once a year during a yearly plane convention.

That makes for a lot of coordination and communication among the pilots and air traffic controllers during the week-long Experimental Aircraft Association's AirVenture at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

Air Traffic Manager Chuck Howard said there are sometimes as many planes coming and going in a day as Chicago's O'Hare International Airport but in half the time.

Howard described the tower as "controlled chaos" with 17,000 takeoffs and landings before and during the event being handled by the most experienced controllers. There are also people coordinating near the runways and at two remote locations.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the busiest airport switches between O'Hare and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.