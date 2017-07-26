La Crosse SOUP rewards Family & Children's Center

An interactive grant process in La Crosse is back by popular demand.



La Crosse SOUP returned Tuesday night, giving four area groups a chance to pitch their ideas for a chance to receive funding.



The Family and Children's Center was rewarded with nearly $1,900. The money will be used to "go towards building transitional totes for youth that are transitioning out of the foster care system. It allows us to supply a tote full of supplies to set up a bathroom, bedroom and kitchen in their first home," said Vanessa Southworth, Director of Wisconsin Programs for Family & Children's Center.

This was the first soup event since forming a new board. For updates on upcoming events visit their website or Facebook page.