Warrens man killed in crash

A 70-year-old Warrens man is the victim of a fatal crash Sunday in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins said that Keith Wayne Nelson was the passenger in a vehicle that crashed early Sunday morning .

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash that happened at 1:55 a.m. on County EW just east of Jellystone Park Drive in the Village of Warrens.

A statement from the sheriff said Yancy K. Dieter, 44, of Warrens, was driving eastbound when his 2006 Ford Crown Victoria went off the road, hit some telephone service boxes, went into some trees, and landed on its top.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dieter was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital with serious injuries according to the sheriff.

The investigation hasn't determined if either person was wearing seatbelts when the car crashed according to the sheriff's office.