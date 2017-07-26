Top Wisconsin Republican: Foxconn announcement expected - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Top Wisconsin Republican: Foxconn announcement expected

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is in Washington for what he says is an expected announcement from President Donald Trump about electronics giant Foxconn's plans to build a manufacturing plant.

Vos told The Associated Press he will attend a news conference late Wednesday afternoon with the president and others. Vos said he had no details about the possible Foxconn deal.

Trump's official schedule lists a "jobs announcement" at 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is best known as the assembler of the iPhone. Wisconsin is among seven states, mostly in the Midwest, that the company has named as possible locations to build the its first liquid-crystal display factory that could mean tens of thousands of jobs.

