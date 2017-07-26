Former Marine, Democrat launches GOP Wisconsin Senate bid

A former Marine and former Democrat has become the first Republican to get into the race to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin next year.

Republican Kevin Nicholson of Delafield launched his campaign on Wednesday with a video that casts himself as a "conservative outsider" and emphasizes his military service.

Nicholson was expected to get into the race. A political action committee supporting him that's backed by Uline Corp. founder Richard Uihlein has already raised $3.5 million to back his candidacy.

Other Republicans considering getting into the race include state Sen. Leah Vukmir, Madison businessman Eric Hovde and state Rep. Dale Kooyenga.

Nicholson was national president of the College Democrats of America but he says his migration to the Republican Party was complete by 2007.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.