Packers, Wisconsin Lottery announce new scratch tickets

The Wisconsin Lottery has unveiled new Packers scratch tickets that give fans a chance to experience a 2018 regular-season home game at Lambeau Field in style.

The scratch tickets are now on sale, with an “Ultimate Packers Weekend” grand prize package that includes four Club Seat tickets to a 2018 regular season home game, along with food and non-alcoholic beverages, four pre-game sideline passes, a Saturday dinner for four with two Packers alumni, and two hotel room stays for four days and three nights.

Three different scratch-off tickets, the $1 "Hard Count Cash” ticket, the $5 "Green and Gold” ticket and the $10 "Packers," ticket are available now throughout the state, with the $10 ticket having a cash prize of up to $45,000.

Players who don't win instant cash prizes can still enter the bonus drawing and be entered for the grand prize package. To enter the bonus drawing, players can mail $5 worth of non-winning tickets from 2017 Packers instant scratch tickets to the address on the back of the scratch ticket by Feb. 27, 2018. The grand prize package winner will be selected from the bonus drawing in a date to be determined by the Lottery director.

Last year’s grand prize winner was Susan Sayeed of Luck, Wis. Sayeed received 25 tickets to one Legends Suite for a 2017 Packers regular season home games, including food, non-alcoholic beverages and transportation to and from the game.

Other prizes include:

95 tailgate party packages to either the Festival Food MVP Deck or Miller Lite Lounge include:

- Food and non-alcoholic beverages

- 2 Pre-Game Field passes to participate in holding the American Flag during National Anthem

- One $50 Packers Pro Shop gift card

- One helmet autographed by a current Packers player

100 five-hundred dollar ($500) gift cards to be used at the Packers Pro Shop or PackersProshop.com

$1 Hard Count Cash ticket: win up to $900

$5 Green & Gold ticket: win up to $30,000

$10 Packers ticket: win up to $45,000

More information on the Wisconsin Lottery Packers games is available online at www.wilottery.com.