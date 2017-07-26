Apple ordered to pay $506 million to Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation

Apple, Inc. has been ordered to pay $506 million for infringing on a patent owned by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation.

WARF, the patent licensing arm of UW-Madison, sued Apple in 2014 for infringing on a patent for technology used in iPhones and iPads. In 2015, a jury awarded WARF $234 million. But this week, court records show U.S. District Judge William Conley added $272 million to that for a total of $506,084,992.66.

The judgment says Apple must pay the damages awarded by the jury, plus "supplemental damages at the rate of $1,61 per infringing unit for accused processors sold through the initial entry of judgment in October of 2015, ongoing royalties at the rate of $2.74 per infringing unit for accused processors from October 2015 through the expiration of the patent on December 26, 2016," plus interest costs.

Apple plans to appeal Conley's ruling.

Conley did rule in favor of Apple on WARF's claims of willful infringement.

WARF has a separate lawsuit against Apple it filed in 2015, alleging chips in later versions of the iPhone infringe on the same patent. Conley has said he would not rule on that case until Apple has an opportunity to appeal the original jury verdict.