500+ Grant County homes affected by storm damage,flooding

New damage estimates from the state of Wisconsin show more than 700 homes were affected by the storms of July 19.
Of those, more than 500 were in Grant County, where 12 suffered major damage and five were destroyed according to damage assessments.
In an eight county area 721 homes were affected, mostly by floodwaters.
The state's Emergency Operations Center also released revised figures totaling more than $13 million in damage to public infrastructure in several western Wisconsin counties.
Here's the breakdown:
Public Infrastructure Damage - $13,635,525
Grant County also had a number of businesses impacted by the storms. The state said in their assessments, one business had major damage while 20 others had minor damage.
Trempealeau County reported four businesses with major damage and six with minor damage.
La Crosse County had ten with minor damage, with Monroe County having two with minor damage.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.