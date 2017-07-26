500+ Grant County homes affected by storm damage,flooding

New damage estimates from the state of Wisconsin show more than 700 homes were affected by the storms of July 19.

Of those, more than 500 were in Grant County, where 12 suffered major damage and five were destroyed according to damage assessments.

In an eight county area 721 homes were affected, mostly by floodwaters.

The state's Emergency Operations Center also released revised figures totaling more than $13 million in damage to public infrastructure in several western Wisconsin counties.

Here's the breakdown:

Public Infrastructure Damage - $13,635,525

Buffalo County - $367,000

Grant County - $1,582,425

Iowa County - $45,000

Jackson County - $18,000

La Crosse County - $4,515,000

Lafayette County - $1,255,000

Monroe County - $4,949,700

Pepin County - $20,000

Richland County - $188,100

Trempealeau County - $300,000

Vernon County - $320,000

UW-La Crosse - $75,000

Grant County also had a number of businesses impacted by the storms. The state said in their assessments, one business had major damage while 20 others had minor damage.

Trempealeau County reported four businesses with major damage and six with minor damage.

La Crosse County had ten with minor damage, with Monroe County having two with minor damage.