From cookies to coding, Girl Scouts empower with new STEM badges

After 105 years of empowering young women, the Girl Scouts continue to look toward the future by bolstering involvement in science, technology, engineering and math, known as STEM.

The organization is adding 23 new badges related to the careers and the outdoors. The scouts can earn these badges through hands-on activities like writing code, creating robots and becoming more environmentally conscious on camping trips.

These recent additions to the organization's roster come as the sentiment to increase womens' presence in STEM professions is at an all-time high. Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Baderland Director of Marketing Christy Gibbs says the organization wanted to be the one leading the charge.

"You can't be what you can't see," Gibbs said. "Girls really don't feel like STEM fields are attainable to them, and our aim is to give girls the access, and also the confidence to go have their goals and their dreams."

Real world scientists, engineers and physicists, among other STEM professions, will be leading activities to give the girls tangible experiences.

"We're not just giving girls the how to do it skills. That's a big part of it of course, but we're also teaching girls how to think. How to think like and engineer, how to solve a problem like an inventor. We are giving girls the skills themselves, to make real change in our communities."

Gibbs says that around 74 percent of girls are interested in STEM, but only 28 percent in the computer sciences for example, are women.

These new badge-earning opportunities will address that gap, and inspire the girls to continue in the fields for the future.

