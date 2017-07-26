Wisconsin Democrats cautious amid news of Foxconn plant

Wisconsin Democrats say they welcome new jobs in the state, but they want to wait and see if Foxconn delivers before getting too excited about news the Taiwan company plans to build a manufacturing plant in the state.

Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson said Wednesday that Wisconsin has been "deceived by Walker's rose-tinted glasses before."

And Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling says she welcomes new businesses to the state, but she wants to ensure they are offered a living wage and have safe working conditions.

She and other Democrats say they are concerned about a potential of billions of dollars in state incentives being sent to Foxconn to seal the deal.

“While I welcome new businesses to the state, I want to ensure any state-subsidized private sector jobs offer a living wage and safe working conditions. As we look to expand Wisconsin’s middle class, Democrats will continue to focus on boosting small businesses, strengthening workplace protections and encouraging more locally-grown start-up companies.

“Communities and small businesses that could be at a competitive disadvantage deserve full transparency when it comes to Gov. Walker’s proposed tax breaks for Taiwanese investors. I am cautious of committing taxpayers to decades of economic costs and liabilities.

“The bottom line is this company has a concerning track record of big announcements with little follow through. Given the lack of details, I’m skeptical about this announcement and we will have to see if there is a legislative appetite for a $1 to $3 billion corporate welfare package.”

Gov. Scott Walker was in Washington for an announcement on the Foxconn plant with President Donald Trump.

