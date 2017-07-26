Logging operations in Wisconsin try to recover from rain - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Logging operations in Wisconsin try to recover from rain

OCONTO, Wis. (AP) - -

Logging crews in northern Wisconsin are trying to make up for rainy weather that's slowed down their operations.

Logging experts tell WLUK-TV that it typically takes three or four days of dry weather for the ground to be parched enough for trucks to operate on logging roads.

Wild Rivers Forestry forester Matt Huempfner says tractors with four-wheel drive are needed to move around job sites. He says the heavy vehicles have a difficult time maneuvering when there's moisture in the ground.

Huempfner says logs are being stacked outside until conditions improve and allow for equipment to move them. He says wood continues drying out the longer it sits in a pile, which negatively affects loggers because they're paid according to the wood's weight.

