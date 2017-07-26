Homelessness collaboration finds permanent housing for over 30 in a year

Once the site of dozens of people living on the shores of the Mississippi, Riverside North formerly known as “Tent City” has now been closed nearly 8 weeks.

That happened during the second half of the La Crosse Collaboration to End Homelessness's 100 day sprint to house 20 people suffering from chronic homelessness, the results of both, the city is already seeing.

“I'm finding that tent city closing was the boost that those people needed to take the next step in their own personal journey to get into a more permanent living situation,” said Officer Alex Burg.

Officer Burg is one of two downtown neighborhood resource officers who - through their rounds - have gotten to know those living outside and those who - through the collaboration - have found permanent housing.

“I can tell you, the ones I've talked to are saying, 'Yeah, I'm so glad I did this,'” said Officer Burg. “They're a lot happier, they look a lot healthier.”

16 officially have permanent housing, but it's been difficult to get past some landlord policies behind background checks, credit checks and rental histories, something that many homeless struggle with.

“We have been trying to break down some of those barriers with landlords, but some landlords hold firm to their policies regarding those types of issues,” said Kim Cable, Housing and Community Services Director for Couleecap.

Cable argues that without a basic need like a home, getting past other issues in their lives becomes virtually impossible.

“I think once you have a home, you can relax and start to think about those other things in your life that maybe need some attention,” Cable said. “It allows people to start thinking about those things in life that they want to work on that's not really a possibility when you're out on the street.”

So far, in the past year, at least 31 people have found a home through this collaboration, a trend both police and Couleecap hope to see continue.

The previous year, a 100 day sprint was successful in housing 15 homeless veteran in La Crosse.