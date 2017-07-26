Community members help the Seversons in the midst of flooding

Many people in the La Crosse area know him as "Brucie Bumchuckles," a radio personality for a number of years.

He also served as an Oktoberfest Parade Marshal in 2003, currently helps as 'the voice' of Moon Tunes, and continues to advocate for veterans.

In the early in the morning on July 20, Marty Severson stepped out his back door, posting on Facebook, "The Office is Closed Today," referring to his favorite fishing spot.

"By six o'clock it was filling up the backyard, by six thirty it was on the patio," said Marty Severson, a well-known figure in the area who is recovering after recent flooding destroyed his home.

Severson said he attempted to throw sand bags down on the already standing still water on his patio, but in the matter of a half hour the water had reached 5 ft.

"I went out the front door and closed the door. Opened the garage, shut the power off, moved the vehicles to high ground and by the time I got back, I tried to go back into to the house to save something and the water pressure was so great I couldn't open the doors," added Severson.

He quickly evacuated, watching from a safe distance up on the roadway until the water receded, "Just sitting on the top of the driveway just hoping I'd wake up, cause it really was a bad dream."

Severson, who served three tours of duty in Vietnam knows firsthand the importance of service and now friends, family, and strangers are helping him.

"Marty's touched so many lives over the years and he's been involved in so much charity. He goes to the VA hospital in Tomah and visits with veterans," said Terry Bauer, Chairman of Moon Tunes which Marty serves as the emcee for and a close friend.

"It's overwhelming, I'm humbled beyond words. We're blessed, look at these people," expressed Marty and his wife, Chris in response to friends, family members, and strangers showing up to assist with clean-up.

Groups of volunteers working diligently to take belongings out of the house, record them in writing, and take pictures to document the destruction.

"When you help someone else, you help yourself. I think that's why people do this because it lifts up Marty's spirits, but it also helps us," added Bauer.

"Adapt, improvise, and overcome," Marty said those are the words of the military while stressing although it's difficult to see all their belongings ruined, they don't have to look far to see someone who has it worse.

