Organizers refuse to let storm damage dampen bike race

The Hixon Forest Epic mountain bike race is scheduled for next weekend. Storm damage on the Hixon Forest Trails is threatening the eighth event of the Wisconsin Off Road Series.

Every year, hundreds of bicyclists come to La Crosse for the Hixon Forest Epic.

"It brings in people that normally aren't around," said Ben Leach, Owner of Bikes Limited. "Being a special event certainly draws people that need our specific expertise."

Recent rainfall is putting this year's race in jeopardy.

"Last week's rain event definitely took its toll on our trail system," said Josh Blum, Volunteer Crew Leader with the Outdoor Recreation Alliance. "Every trail had some effect on it. Our lower trails that go into the valleys were pretty much blown out."

"There's trees down, rocks and roots that are normally covered by dirt, big holes in the trail, things that make it unpassable," Leach said.

More than 40 volunteers continue to work not only to repair the trails but to rebuild them.

"It wouldn't make sense to put them back where they were, because we could potentially have the same problem again if we get another rain event like this," Blum said.

Another group of volunteers put together a new route for the bike race in a matter of days.

"It's going to use all upper trails. We're going to open up some trails that hadn't previously been ridden in a few years," Blum said. "We're definitely going to have to get creative with it, but it's going to be as good as it ever was just different."

Organizers and participants are looking forward to Epic, refusing to let the weather put a damper on one of the biggest bike races in the Driftless Region.

"I'm really excited to see how much of the trail and how much the community comes together to put it back together and get it ready for the event," Leach said. "But, it is going to be very different than in past years."

"I hope we can hit this one out of the park," Blum said.

Bicyclists can start practicing on the trails next Saturday, August 5. The Hixon Forest Epic kicks off on Sunday, August 6 at 9:30 a.m. Races will take place all day for all ages and skill levels.