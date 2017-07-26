Adult arrested after 7-year-old shoots 4-year-old in leg - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Adult arrested after 7-year-old shoots 4-year-old in leg

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - St. Paul police have arrested a woman on suspicion of child endangerment and other charges after a 4-year-old girl was shot in the leg by a 7-year-old.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports (http://bit.ly/2h3T5I6 ) that the shooting happened in a home Tuesday evening. Police say the girl's injury is not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses told authorities it appeared the 7-year-old found the gun in a purse that had been left in a playroom.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old woman on charges of child endangerment, negligent storage of a firearm and drug possession. Her relationship to the children wasn't immediately clear.

