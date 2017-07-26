Copy-DEVELOPING: Foxconn plans thousands of jobs for badger state

Foxconn, the company that brings you iPhones and Nintendo, is making a $10 billion investment in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Gov. Scott Walker shared the news at the White House along side President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Paul Ryan.

"That would make (Foxconn) an employer in the U.S. the size of Chrysler," said Gary Mullins, a professor of business and economics at UW-Stevens Point.

Foxconn said it expects to bring 3,000 jobs to Wisconsin, and that number could grow to over 10,000 over the years.

"There's also what's known as a multiplier effect, where people being hired at the plant will spend money in the local economy, which is definitely a positive," Mullins said.

Republicans are touting a big win for Wisconsin workers.

Gov. Walker said it's a once-in-a-century opportunity for the state and the country.

"There's no question that Governor Walker has been a proponent of business as governor of the state," said Jim Warsaw, executive director at the Marathon County Development Corporation. "He's done a lot of things to make it a more friendly place to do business."

However, lawmakers across the aisle aren't sold on the deal yet.

Democratic State Sen. Jennifer Shilling said in a statement that she's worried Foxconn could pull out of the deal, which it did in Pennsylvania several years ago.

"It's always a concern because until the ink is put to the paper and the deal is completely done, there's always that possibility that either side could decide that it's not in the best interest to move forward," Warsaw said.

Foxconn said it chose Wisconsin over seven other states in part because of the workforce and state leadership.

"If the training is available and the people have taken advantage of that down there, and I'm sure it is, then I think it's going to be a good fit," Warsaw said.

Foxconn said the factory is planed for 2020, and it would be 20 million square feet or the size of 11 Lambeau fields.