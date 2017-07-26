Bronson Koenig Returns Home To Host Basketball Camp

Bronson Koenig returned to his hometown to teach the futures stars of basketball what it takes to be successful.

The former Badger star and now Milwaukee Buck was at the Boys and Girls Club all day hosting two sessions of camp for the local athletes.

This camp primarily focused on fundamentals with Koenig leading the way on every drill.

Koenig also took the time to answer questions from the campers and sign autographs.

After a roller coaster of a summer, Koenig is happy to be back in his hometown helping out kids who inspire to be just like him someday.

"I definitely take pride in trying to be the best role model I can be," Koenig said. "Just being a teacher and teaching them anything I can or sharing my experiences with them."

Koenig signed a two-way contract with the Bucks earlier this summer and is looking forward to what's to come.

"Growing up and watching the Bucks ever since I was young and going to Wisconsin, being able to play for my home state NBA team is a pretty cool opportunity for me," Koenig said.