Vikings Sign Defensive End Everson Griffen To Four Year Contract

The Minnesota Vikings and Defensive End Everson Griffen have agreed to a four year-58 million dollar contract extension.

Griffen has started all 47 games that he has played in the past three seasons. He has 30.5 sacks during that time.

Sources are saying that Griffen could go down as one of the greatest linemen in franchise history.

"I don't have the wear and tear on my body like people who get thrown in the fire in the beginning, so it shows that they have extreme confidence and faith in me," Griffen said.

The Vikings veterans will join the rookies at training camp tomorrow.