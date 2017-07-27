CMN Hospitals celebrate Miracle Treat Day

It's time to buy a blizzard and help make miracles happen. Thursday, July 27th is Miracle Treat Day, where a dollar ore more from the purchase of a Dairy Queen blizzard gets donated to children's Miracle Network Hospitals.
Visit one of the below stores and treat yourself to a Blizzard and you’ll also be supporting local children and families in need through CMN Hospitals.
DQ Brazier – Caledonia
DQ Grill & Chill – La Crosse
DQ Store – Sparta
DQ Store – Mankato, Winona
DQ Brazier – Golf Rd, Eau Claire
DQ Store – Menomonie St, Eau Claire
DQ/Orange Julius – Action City, Eau Claire
DQ Grill & Chill – Osseo
DQ Brazier – Ladysmith
DQ/Orange Julius – Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire
DQ Brazier – N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire
DQ Store – Broadway, Winona
DQ Grill & Chill – Onalaska
DQ LTD Brazier – Viroqua
DQ Brazier – Bloomer
DQ Brazier – Birch St, Eau Claire
DQ Store – Tomah
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.