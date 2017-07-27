CMN Hospitals celebrate Miracle Treat Day - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

CMN Hospitals celebrate Miracle Treat Day

It's time to buy a blizzard and help make miracles happen. Thursday, July 27th is Miracle Treat Day, where a dollar ore more from the purchase of a Dairy Queen blizzard gets donated to children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Visit one of the below stores and treat yourself to a Blizzard and you’ll also be supporting local children and families in need through CMN Hospitals.

DQ Brazier – Caledonia 

DQ Grill & Chill – La Crosse 

DQ Store – Sparta 

DQ Store – Mankato, Winona 

DQ Brazier – Golf Rd, Eau Claire 

DQ Store – Menomonie St, Eau Claire 

DQ/Orange Julius – Action City, Eau Claire

DQ Grill & Chill – Osseo

DQ Brazier – Ladysmith

DQ/Orange Julius – Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire

DQ Brazier – N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire

DQ Store – Broadway, Winona

DQ Grill & Chill – Onalaska

DQ LTD Brazier – Viroqua

DQ Brazier – Bloomer

DQ Brazier – Birch St, Eau Claire

DQ Store – Tomah

